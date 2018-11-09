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TRUMP Destroys Lying Media Hack Who Says White House Acosta Video Was “Doctored"
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24 views • November 09, 2018
President Trump spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on Friday morning before his departure to France to join other world leaders in marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
During the questioning one reporter asked the president to comment on the “doctored” video the White House released of Jim Acosta’s confrontation with the President and his contact with a female intern.
President Trump unloaded on the dishonest hack!
During the questioning one reporter asked the president to comment on the “doctored” video the White House released of Jim Acosta’s confrontation with the President and his contact with a female intern.
President Trump unloaded on the dishonest hack!
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