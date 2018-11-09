© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Children of Wrath - The Seventh Seal
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • November 09, 2018
2nd single/video from the new album "Supernatural Dimensions", the follow-up to "No Flesh Spared". Sinister black n' roll sandwiched by thunderous, triumphant choruses and a multi-staged bridge that will take you on a journey of elation and anger. Titans of beauty and brutality mesh in ways that go beyond the standard convetions of metal. Directly inspired by Revelation.
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.