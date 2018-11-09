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Video: Watch President Trump Defend Paul Watson Against “Disgraceful Lies” Of MSM
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8676 views • November 09, 2018
MSM is at it again this time accusing Paul Joseph Watson of “doctoring” a video of Jim Acosta at a White House press briefing. See President Trump react to the dishonest press as they ask him about that video!
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