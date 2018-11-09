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🚨EMERGENCY🚨 Soft Civil War is NOW intermediate Phase 3 Wave 1
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216 views • November 09, 2018
Jeff Session’s has just given the orders to release 900 sleeper cells across America to start the 3rd phase of the soft civil war wave 1. This breaks down what to expect.
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