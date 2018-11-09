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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 96 - Fl, Az Trying To Steal Senate For Dems
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53 views • November 09, 2018
Dems Fraud Before and on Election Day apparently isn't enough. 3 days out from the fraud that took Congress for the Dems and returned Senate to GOP, Florida and Arizona Dems are attempting to steal 2 Senate Races and the Florida Governorship with the Classic, "we found more ballots. In Arizona it's several 100's of thousands and gives Synema the lead. Video evidence shows improper private transfer of ballots on Election night.
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