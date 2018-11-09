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Migrant caravan plows on as Trump tightens asylum rules
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419 views • November 09, 2018
Caravan departs Mexico City for Tijuana as the White House moves to require asylum-seekers to enter through official ports of entry; William La Jeunesse reports from alongside the group.
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