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Swordsmanship Elective Appeals to Homeschoolers
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7 views • November 09, 2018
Many people assume homeschoolers miss out on rich educational opportunities by not enrolling in public school. But here’s an elective no public school would teach, especially when officials are so afraid of anything that vaguely resembles a weapon.
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