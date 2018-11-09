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White Helmets Exposed: Collated Video Evidence of Terrorist Collusion - Over 50 Video Clips
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7 views • November 09, 2018
The White Helmets : Collated Video Evidence of Terrorist Collusion - Over 50 Video Clips (Extensive Archive Featuring Many Newly Discovered Videos) - One hour video presentation provides extensive evidence of White Helmets collusion with Islamic terrorist groups operating in Syria, including Jabhat al-Nusra, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (al-Nusra Front), Jayesh al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham, Nour al-Zinki, Jund al-Aqsa, The Islamic Army of Conquest and ISIS, amongst others.
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