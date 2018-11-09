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ANTIFA cowards threaten Tucker Carlson at home: Try to scare America into silence
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14 views • November 09, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 13.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the rise in violence from far left ANTIFA fascist groups, that have now taken city and University riots to a much more personal level...harassing conservative voices at restaurants and movie theaters, to now showing up at their homes, threatening harm to those targeted and their family members.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the rise in violence from far left ANTIFA fascist groups, that have now taken city and University riots to a much more personal level...harassing conservative voices at restaurants and movie theaters, to now showing up at their homes, threatening harm to those targeted and their family members.
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