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Ginsberg Like No Name? Neon Revolt Decode - B2T Show Nov 8
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18 views • November 09, 2018
Ruth B. Ginsberg may not be around much longer if she will be suffering the same sentence as John McCain. Neon Revolt gives an awesome decoding of the Q Drops around the election and the Panic in DC! Other Qanon news, discussion of false prophesies, prayer and discussion.
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