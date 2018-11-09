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Media Use Parkland Kids to Recreate Hippie Generation
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2 views • November 09, 2018
"The media, who was just as liberal then as they are today, constantly pushed the narrative that the flower power generation was changing the world in previously unseen ways… When you take young and impressionable kids and you tell them specifically that 'no you are in your own movie, you are starring in the movie about you,' you're begging for another generation like the one that gave us Jane Fonda, tofu and yuppies." —Dana Loesch
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