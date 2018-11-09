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Diamond and Silk: Facebook Discriminates Against Us Because We're Black & Conservative
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299 views • November 09, 2018
"[Democrats] don't like the fact that they can't control us anymore and they can't keep us on what we call the Democrat plantation. They can't use us anymore ... It just so happens that they view Diamond and Silk as a double threat. We're black, we're women, and we're conservatives.” – Diamond And Silk
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