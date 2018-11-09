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Oliver North: Second Amendment Is About Protecting the Whole Constitution
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88 views • November 09, 2018
Oliver North on the biggest hurdle in the Second Amendment movement today: "Helping Americans understand that the vow to protect the entire Constitution that I took, that every law officer takes, every politician takes ... It's about the entire Constitution, not just some of it."
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