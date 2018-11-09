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Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie And Sheriff Israel Go MIA
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7 views • November 09, 2018
Broward cowards Sheriff Israel and Superintendent Robert Runcie were quick to jump in front of the spotlight to push their gun control narrative. But ever since new information about their negligence in keeping students safe surfaced, they both have seemingly disappeared. NRATV Correspondent Kerry Picket joins Dana Loesch to discuss.
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