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Colion Noir: Media Hated That Killer Mike And I Crossed Cultural Lines
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1 view • November 09, 2018
“The reason that conversation between Killer Mike and I had was so dangerous was because it crossed cultural lines. [The media] didn’t like that because you can’t keep people in prison in this group think when you have individuals who are part of that particular group taking the time out to kind of think beyond what’s expected of you.” – Colion Noir
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