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Full Show - EMERGENCY! This Broadcast Exposes ANTIFA's Detonation Of New American Civil War - 11/08/2018
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1794 views • November 09, 2018
An ex-Marine opened fire in a southern California bar killing at least 12 before committing suicide. The shooter was reportedly cleared by mental health specialists in April. Also, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after fracturing three ribs. This is latest in a series of health problems from the court’s oldest justice. Today’s in-studio guest is musician Michale Graves explaining the cancellation of his sold-out shows after retweeting Paul Joseph Watson.
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