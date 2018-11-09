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Michale Graves: The Left Is Trying To Usher 1,000 Years Of Darkness Into America
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4223 views • November 09, 2018
Michale Graves, formerly of “The Misfits”, joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to discuss the massive deception by MSM on the American people as they deny Jim Acosta put his hands on a White House intern as well as denying the possible danger looming as the migrant caravan approaches our southern border.
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