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Expert: America Is A Soft Target For Asymmetrical Warfare / ANTIFA Riots
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5123 views • November 08, 2018
Matt Bracken and Michael Graves join Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones live to discuss the escalating attacks on conservatives and Republicans by ANTIFA street thugs that are directed by the leftist mainstream media and various "community organizers" that support these violent mobs financially.
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