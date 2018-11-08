© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Sheep Have No Worry Or Fret, For I beat The Wolves Off! - Prophecy Amightywind
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • November 08, 2018
YAHUSHUA speaks a word of comfort to HIS children who are watching the evil increase pervade society, even their freedoms that are being taken away. YAHUSHUA promises to protect HIS obedient ones and destroy the wolves that seeks HIS children's destruction. A prophecy of hope and promise.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.