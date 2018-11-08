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Real Citizen In Hell Vision! Horror!
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71 views • November 08, 2018
Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu saw a real man from hell who appeared before her in an open vision. He sang a song that full of grief and the sorrows, tortures and torments of hell. YAHUVEH GOD gave Elisheva this vision to warn the world that there is a place of torment and torture for those who do not accept GOD's mercy through YAHUSHUA (Jesus) and who do not turn from sin.
http://amightywind.com
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