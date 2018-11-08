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Is YAHUSHUA (Jesus) Just Your Savior or Is HE Lord GOD Almighty?
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4 views • November 08, 2018
Many have taken the love of YAHUSHUA (Jesus) for granted. HE is your savior and also your GOD and Judge and HE wants to say to you "Come in and rest, thou good and faithful servant." But if you rebel against HIS law, commandments, HIS demand for holiness and purity in your life, then prepare to meet your Judge. HE calling many to repentance in this prophecy.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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