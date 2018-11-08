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Male Masturbation - Repent Before YAHUVEH!
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17 views • November 08, 2018
YAHUSHUA (Jesus) alone gives you the power to overcome the temptation of masturbation. This is not of God, no matter what your local pastor may tell you. This invites the spirit of lust to have greater control of your life and will lead you to hell. Repent and turn away from this defiling act.
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