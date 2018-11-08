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The ALEX JONES Show (PARTIAL SHOW) THURSDAY 11/08/18 INFOWARS
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119 views • November 08, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
November 08, 2018
*THIS SHOW IS SHORT, NOT SURE WHAT HAPPENED
MAINSTREAM MEDIA SIDES WITH, DEFENDS JIM ACOSTA CLAIMING NOTHING HAPPENED
LEFT IS ORGANIZING "RESPONSE EVENTS" IN 900 U.S. CITIES TO PROTEST SESSIONS FIRING
DEMOCRAT RASHIDA TLAIB DANCES WITH PALESTINIAN FLAG AT VICTORY PARTY
ALSO:
CALIFORNIA SHOOTING, QANON, SESSIONS, MUELLER, SOROS & MORE
Today's Guests:
Zachari Klawonn
Paul Joseph Watson
Michale Graves
Matt Bracken
November 08, 2018
*THIS SHOW IS SHORT, NOT SURE WHAT HAPPENED
MAINSTREAM MEDIA SIDES WITH, DEFENDS JIM ACOSTA CLAIMING NOTHING HAPPENED
LEFT IS ORGANIZING "RESPONSE EVENTS" IN 900 U.S. CITIES TO PROTEST SESSIONS FIRING
DEMOCRAT RASHIDA TLAIB DANCES WITH PALESTINIAN FLAG AT VICTORY PARTY
ALSO:
CALIFORNIA SHOOTING, QANON, SESSIONS, MUELLER, SOROS & MORE
Today's Guests:
Zachari Klawonn
Paul Joseph Watson
Michale Graves
Matt Bracken
Keywords
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