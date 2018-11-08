© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars Reporter Falsely Accused Of Doctoring Video Speaks Out
Follow
0
Share
Report
11772 views • November 08, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to respond to false accusations that assert that he doctored the infamous video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta violently pulling the White House microphone from a member of the President's press briefing staff.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.