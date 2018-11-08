© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABC’s The View Calls For Arrest Of White House Aid Assaulted By Creepy Jim Acosta
Follow
0
Share
Report
11447 views • November 08, 2018
After Jim Acosta made a fool of himself at a White House press conference, the ladies of "The View" came running to his defense. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left as they attempt to portray all Trump supporters as violent while defending actual violence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.