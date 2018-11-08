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Full Show: Left Invokes “Kristallnacht” Imagery, Tucker’s Home Attacked
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247 views • November 08, 2018
An Antifa mob pinned a post of themselves attacking Sen Cruz for months on their Twitter and then probably posted them attacking & doxing Tucker Carlson’s home as leftist politicians & media tell them to take to the streets, it’s a “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” moment. YouTube bans a gamer for punching a NPC woman — forget the carnage & murder of men. And, Eric Peters on how the Federal govt is about to redo ObamaCare for cars.
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