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Eric Peters: ObamaCare on Wheels—Mandate, Tax, Redistribute
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378 views • November 08, 2018
Eric Peters, EPautos.com, explains how the Federal govt is about to do the same thing to transportation that they did to healthcare with mandates, taxes, redistribution. Will your current car be the last one you buy?
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