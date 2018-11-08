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Murders, Kidnappings That Media Doesn’t Want You To See
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5180 views • November 08, 2018
Some murders, like Khashoggi the Washington Post writer, get round-the-clock coverage for days. Some shootings get the same treatment from the mainstream legacy media while shootings, murders, kidnappings that don’t fit the establishment agenda are buried. Here’s what they don’t want you to see…
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