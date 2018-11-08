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From MKULTRA to Grace
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217 views • November 08, 2018
Testimony of a survivor of robotic mind control, Mark Phillips and Cathy Obrien give ground work and my testimony is half way through the video. I thank God everyday for the blood from the cross. May God Bless You and fill you with wisdom..... and for my MKULTRA friends; remember this, its not who "THEY" say you are, but who "GOD" says you are. "THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE" Nothing is to powerful for God to overthrow and protect!!
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