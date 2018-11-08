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From MKULTRA to Grace
GOD'S COUNTRY
GOD'S COUNTRY
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217 views • November 08, 2018
Testimony of a survivor of robotic mind control, Mark Phillips and Cathy Obrien give ground work and my testimony is half way through the video. I thank God everyday for the blood from the cross. May God Bless You and fill you with wisdom..... and for my MKULTRA friends; remember this, its not who "THEY" say you are, but who "GOD" says you are. "THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE" Nothing is to powerful for God to overthrow and protect!!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy