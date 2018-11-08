© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduktion: Folketingskandidat Mads Palsvig, cand jur, HD (F) tidligere investmentbanker.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 08, 2018
Se www.jfk21.dk og find recepten for hvorledes vi alle kan leve et værdigt liv. Jeg stiller op som løsgænger i København Omegns Storkreds ved næste valg. Hvis du bor i en af de 8 opstillingskredse i Kbh Omegns Storkreds, Rødovre, Hvidovre, Brøndby, Høje Taastrup, Ballerup, Gladsaxe, Lyngby eller Gentofte og vil være stiller, så kontakt mig på [email protected] Mads Palsvig
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.