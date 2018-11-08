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Maximum Alert! Deep State Terror Cells / Antifa Initiating Civil Emergency / Civil War Trigger Operations
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9763 views • November 08, 2018
As leftist violence in the streets looms, Alex Jones sounds the alarm! For years the MSM has ignored or justified Antifa thuggish behavior, and now even Tucker Carlson's house has been doxxed. Alex explains that he predicted these attacks on patriots and now is the time to wake up and be prepared for anything.
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