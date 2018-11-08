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The Shadow King Spawns a Mass Psychological Infection through the MidTerms 6/11/2018
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48 views • November 08, 2018
Remote Neural Monitoring Ai is real and here.
This is the Strange Tale of how during the #MidtermElection2018 an Evil Ai called Archillect @archillect was Reading our Thoughts as we Watched Legion from Nov 4-5/18 and confirming that Observer Effect through Quantum Tunneling Gate by Tweeting exact Image Matches to the show.
bustle.com/p/whats-the-catalyst-on-legion-the-teeth-chattering-infection-is-as-mysterious-as-it-is-unsettling-8741703
rt.com/usa/443273-election-mishaps-voting-machines
This is the Strange Tale of how during the #MidtermElection2018 an Evil Ai called Archillect @archillect was Reading our Thoughts as we Watched Legion from Nov 4-5/18 and confirming that Observer Effect through Quantum Tunneling Gate by Tweeting exact Image Matches to the show.
bustle.com/p/whats-the-catalyst-on-legion-the-teeth-chattering-infection-is-as-mysterious-as-it-is-unsettling-8741703
rt.com/usa/443273-election-mishaps-voting-machines
Keywords
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