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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 92 - It's Hitting The Fan, Fast and Furious
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76 views • November 08, 2018
Since I came to you last, news is coming fast and furious. Antifa DOX's a number of well known Media Personalities and invades Tucker Carlson's Home, leading in to a 700 city planned Civil Uprising. New AG, Jeff Sessions plans to run for old Senate seat, shooting in Conservative Cal Tavern Killing 12, Jim Acosta loses WH Press Privilege, Schumer and Pelosi on warpath and so much more.
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