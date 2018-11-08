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Fake Ball Earth vs. True Flat Earth
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338 views • November 08, 2018
For 500 years an elite cabal of Sun-worshippers has propagated this nihilistic, atheistic cosmology / cosmogony unquestioningly believed by the vast majority of the world. We have been taught, contrary to all common sense and experience, that the seemingly motionless, flat Earth beneath our feet is actually a massive moving ball spinning through space at over 1,000 miles per hour, wobbling and tilted 23.5 degrees on its vertical axis, while orbiting the sun at a blinding 67,000 miles...
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