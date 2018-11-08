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Alyssa Milano Attempts to Stay Relevant by Slinging Mud at NRA
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1 view • November 08, 2018
To Alyssa Milano’s asinine tweet regarding racism: “You’re suggestion what—that we don’t have black or Hispanic [NRA] members or something? Because you’d be lying, then. But lying’s your thing.”
—Dan Bongino
—Dan Bongino
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