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"Go Recruit Freedom Loving Americans"
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3 views • November 08, 2018
"As the NRA comes under assault as NRATV is under assault. If you even had a hint or a thought of joining the NRA. Do it…go recruit your friends, go recruit freedom loving Americans to join the fight that we are waging right now pushing back against these evil forces that want to disarm us." —Grant Stinchfield. Stinchfield airs live on NRATV weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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