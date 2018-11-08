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Socialist Agenda of the Women's March
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11 views • November 08, 2018
Grant Stinchfield tears into the socialist motive behind the Women's March: "What's amazing about these women in their silly pink hats, is that they want to squash opportunity with their socialist agenda…They want to simply profit off of all of the hate—hate for the president, hate for guns, hate for freedom. They certainly hate all of you."
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