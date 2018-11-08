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Trump calls the midterms a success for the White House
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186 views • November 08, 2018
President tweets that any media analysis to the contrary is 'fake news'; Kevin Corke reports from the White House.
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trumpwhite housecurrent eventsnewspoliticspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeltop storiesus newslatest newstrump newsdonald trumpwhite house newswhite house todaypolitics newskevin corketrump midtermsnews todaytrump press conferencemidterms 2018midterm electionswhite house news conference
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