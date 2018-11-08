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Bono Is Evil
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58 views • November 08, 2018
Owen Benjamin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQsQSKayfcZoHaCjqxxSlg
After several comments told me I was way off on Bono, given my personality, I had no other choice than to do a bunch of research on him and dedicate an entire episode to further prove my point that he is vile. Enjoy! The pope, harvey weinstein, bill clinton, ONE charity, tax evasion, hypocrisy, theft, fake enviornmentalism, weird album covers, and much much more
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQsQSKayfcZoHaCjqxxSlg
After several comments told me I was way off on Bono, given my personality, I had no other choice than to do a bunch of research on him and dedicate an entire episode to further prove my point that he is vile. Enjoy! The pope, harvey weinstein, bill clinton, ONE charity, tax evasion, hypocrisy, theft, fake enviornmentalism, weird album covers, and much much more
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