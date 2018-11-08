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WATER - THE GREAT MYSTERY - AMAZING INFO!
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32 views • November 08, 2018
Absolutely FANTASTIC and MIND BLOWING Information on the TRUE NATURE of water. Scientists STILL Can't figure out what water is OR why it behaves the way that it does as it seems to defy ALL the known laws of physics, has a MEMORY and is itself, almost alive!
THIS will be the best and most amazing 80 minutes of your life!
THIS will be the best and most amazing 80 minutes of your life!
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