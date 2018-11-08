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Trump to Jim Acosta: CNN should be ashamed to employ you
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182 views • November 08, 2018
After being questioned about the migrant caravan and Russia investigation during a post-midterms press conference, the president lashes out at the 'rude, terrible' CNN chief White House correspondent.
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