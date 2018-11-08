© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SO JUST WHO DID THE LEFT PUT INTO POWER IN THE MIDTERMS?
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • November 08, 2018
The Democrats took control of the Congress in the 2018
Midterm elections. A Socalist, A Child Molestor, A Woman
Who Married Her own brother for A Green Card,
Nutty Nancy, and Mad Maxine are all back to fill in some
of the swamp that Trump has sought to drain.
C 2018 INFO WARS.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Midterm elections. A Socalist, A Child Molestor, A Woman
Who Married Her own brother for A Green Card,
Nutty Nancy, and Mad Maxine are all back to fill in some
of the swamp that Trump has sought to drain.
C 2018 INFO WARS.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.