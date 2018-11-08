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Bombshell Proof Soros Funds The Caravans
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8444 views • November 08, 2018
The official organizer of the Caravans, Pueblo Sin Fronteras for all intents and purposes appears to be a lone organization. However, we now know that Pueblo Sin Fronteras is run by La Familia Latina Unida which in turn is overseen by Centro Sin Fronteras which is backed by Soros financed National Immigration Forum.
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