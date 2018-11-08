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🔴The Master Plan Blue Beam Rapture❗ [2018 Video]
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115 views • November 08, 2018
Why do aliens hate YAHUSHUA so much if they're here to bring peace on earth? satan has a master plan involving counterfeiting YAHUSHUA'S 2nd coming & destroying by lack of knowledge. Blue beam rapture is counterfeit of the real rapture.
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http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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