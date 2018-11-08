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Caroline Jones interviews Amanda Shires on Art & Soul (and Plays Their Songs)
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28 views • November 08, 2018
Art and Soul is a musicians interview spot that Caroline Jones has created to introduce singer/songwriters and their music. In this episode, Caroline Jones and Amanda Shires play their music and give us some insight of their song writing thought process.
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