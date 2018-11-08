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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) 11-7-18: Trump Press Conference, Ted Nugent, Roger Stone, Paul Joseph Watson
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67 views • November 08, 2018
Wednesday, November 7th - Dems take the House while Republicans take the Senate after a roller coaster of an election night. Ultimately, Trump achieved a rare victory of winning Senate seats as an incumbent during an off-year election. Joining today’s show is rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent breaking down how the results impact everyday Americans and what’s in store for 2020
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