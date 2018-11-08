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Full Historic Show - Trump Fires Sessions / Globalists Panic As Worldwide Populist Wave Swells – 11/07/2018
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1088 views • November 08, 2018
Dems take the House while Republicans take the Senate after a roller coaster of an election night. Above all, President Trump urges all winners of the midterms to help make America great again by starting with successful trade deals. Ultimately, Trump achieved a rare victory of winning Senate seats as an incumbent during an off-year election. Joining today’s show is rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent breaking down how the results impact everyday Americans and what’s in store for 2020.
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