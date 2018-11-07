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COSMOPHOBIA CNN Jim Acosta Assault ON A Female staffer
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120 views • November 07, 2018
Jim Acosta of CNN should be investigated by the FBI and the Police for assault against a White House Female staffer
The Mainstream Establishments media has waisted no time in attacking President Trump by what took place at the White House press conference a few hours ago.
The Mainstream Establishments media has waisted no time in attacking President Trump by what took place at the White House press conference a few hours ago.
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