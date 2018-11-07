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Urgent Message To Trump!
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8485 views • November 07, 2018
Alex Jones and Roger Stone deliver an urgent message to the President urging him to end the racketeering and collusion of the Tech Giants.
"Having tasted this narrow victory, the Democrats and their tech giant allies will push internet censorship even further." - Roger Stone
"The Republicans better get off their asses and defend this country or they are going to be seen as the problem." - Alex Jones
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
"Having tasted this narrow victory, the Democrats and their tech giant allies will push internet censorship even further." - Roger Stone
"The Republicans better get off their asses and defend this country or they are going to be seen as the problem." - Alex Jones
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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