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An Older Vlogger Taking a Shot at it!
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1 view • November 07, 2018
An older vlogger taking a shot at it. For a few years now, I have been messing around with video, and vlogging and trying to find a niche for myself. It's pretty clear that most vlogs are a young person's game. However, I am looking to speak to an audience of people interested in different content, different topics and different ideas. This vlog took some time to finally do, but this lays this out in a little more detail.
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